Narco-Terror Module Busted In Jammu And Kashmir’s Kupwara, 3 Held

SRINAGAR, June 15: Security forces have busted a narco-terror module in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district by arresting three persons and recovering arms, ammunition and contraband from their possession, police said on Saturday.

A trap was laid by the police and army in Karnah area of north Kashmir district on an input that a person was trying to find purchasers for heroin, said a police spokesman.

The spokesperson said that two persons were arrested with approximately 500 gram heroin.

The spokesman identified the persons as Shafeeq Ahmad Sheikh, a resident of Khawarparab Karnah, and Tariq Ahmad Malik, a resident of Baghballa.

Further investigation revealed the presence of three pistols with another person identified as Parvez Ahmed Pathan, a resident of Sadhpura, the spokesman said.

He said that Pathan was arrested in a joint raid by the police and army, adding three pistols, 76 pistol rounds, six pistol magazines and approximately five kg of suspected explosive were recovered from his possession.

A case has been registered and further interrogations and investigation is ongoing, the spokesman said