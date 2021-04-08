Narco-module busted in Kupwara: Heroin worth Rs 60 Cr recovered, one arrested: Police

KUPWARA: The Jammu and Kashmir Police Thursday said it has busted a narco-module in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district and seized heroin worth Rs 60 Cr while one person has been arrested so far. The police also said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to investigate the case further.

Addressing a news conference at District Police Office (DPO) Kupwara, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kupwara, GVN Sundeep Chakravarthy said that a narco-module has been busted and 9 kg heroin recovered from a person who has been arrested.

“Heroine consignment recovered from the possession of an arrested person was given to him by Pakistan-based militant outfits to ensure financial support to the militant organizations in Kashmir,” the SSP said, adding that the market value of the consignment is around 60 crore rupees.

He said that the consignment was supposed to “extend financial support to the militant organizations within the valley.”

The SSP said that the heroine consignment was recovered from Mukhtar Ahmed Shah. “Shah has been arrested and is being questioned further,” he said.

“This is a very big racket and the consignments are received from Pakistan. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted headed by a Senior Superintendent (SP) level officer to probe the case further and investigate it thoroughly,” the SSP said.

To a question, the SSP said that as of now “we don’t know whether the case will be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for further course of action.”

The SSP assured that Kupwara police will continue its action against the drug peddlers involved in the narco-modules. (KNO)