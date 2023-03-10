Nalwa asks Morcha activists to strengthen party

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Mar 10: BJP Minority Morcha held one day Working Committee meeting of district Kathua today.

BJP Minority Morcha president, Ranjodh Singh Nalwa addressed the meeting.

BJP district president Kathua, Gopal Mahajan, Balvinder Singh Morcha vice president and Prabhari Kathua, Morcha vice president, Damanjeet Singh, Morcha general secretary, Santokh Singh, Morcha spokesperson, Asad Malik and Morcha district president, Kathua, Shingara Singh also addressed the meeting.

The main purpose of the meeting was to brief BJP Minority Morcha activists about the policies and programs especially in wake of the upcoming Parliamentary elections and other party activities, said Ranjodh Singh Nalwa .

On this occasion, the office bearers and workers were asked to remain active in their respective districts, constituencies, booths and work dedicatedly at the grass roots level for welfare and benefit of common masses.

Speaking to the delegates, Ranjodh Singh Nalwa said that the people have understood the policies and schemes for development and progress launched by BJP led Government at Centre. He further observed that the discipline of BJP and its approach for transforming the country into “New India” is enthusiastically received by the public. He also stressed on all party workers to strengthen the party by working for the resolution of the problems of the general masses.

Gopal Mahajan said that the Working Committee meeting intend to take the message from the top hierarchy of the party to the ground level. He said that this meeting prepares us to strengthen the organizational structure of the party.

He said holding of such meetings is particularly important in view of the upcoming elections in Jammu & Kashmir.

Shingara Singh in his presidential address shared the details of the Morcha programmes conducted in the district. He assured the senior leaders that they will extend the reach of the party into the members of minorities residing in district Kathua.

Several members from the minority community also joined the BJP Minority Morcha on the occasion.