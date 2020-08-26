Naidu lauds man who won ‘world’s fastest human calculator’ title

NEW DELHI: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday praised Neelakantha Bhanu Prakash for winning the “world’s fastest human calculator” title.   Prakash clinched the first-ever gold for India in the Mental Calculation World Championship at Mind Sports Olympiad held in London recently, the vice president noted.

Prakash (20), is from Hyderabad.

“He has done India proud. My best wishes to him for all future endeavours,” the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

The tweet was posted with the hashtag ‘Human Calculator’. (AGENCIES)

