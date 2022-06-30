Naib Tehsildar, two forest officials trapped

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU/SRINAGAR, June 30: Sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) today arrested a Naib Tehsildar while taking a graft of Rs 1.50 lakhs from the complainant in Ploura area of Jammu this evening.

Official sources said that identified as Ashok Kumar, son of Chhaju Ram, resident of Sunail village in Akhnoor, the Revenue official has been presently posted as Naib Tehildar in Gharota. He had demanded money from a person of the area for providing him Revenue documents. He called him to a bar in Ploura area to deliver the money.

The villager informed ACB authorities about the matter. Accordingly, a trap was laid. The Revenue officer was caught red handed while accepting bribe money from the complainant and arrested by the ACB team headed by a DySP rank officer. A case has been registered against him, the sources added.

Meanwhile, the ACB trapped nad arrested two Forest officials for bribery in Anantnag for demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 10,000 for allotment of timber.

The officers are Sohail Unis Shikari, Range officer and Ghulam Mohammad Naikoo, Forest Guard, Kokernag, Anantnag.

An official said that ACB received a complaint that Sohail Unis Shikari, Range officer, Kokernag, Anantnag is demanding bribe of Rs 22,000 through Forest Guard Ghulam Mohammad Naikoo for processing the file of the complainant for allotment of timber Kairoo (Kair) for house construction. The complainant managed Rs 10,000 and approached ACB for legal action against the corrupt officials.

The contents of complaint prima facie disclosed the commission of offence punishable U/S 7 of the PC Act 1988 by public servants Sohail Unis Shikari, and Ghulam Mohd. Naikoo. A case (FIR No. 10/2022) was registered in Police Station ACB, Anantnag and the investigation started.

The official said that immediately after registration of the case, a trap team was constituted. “The team caught the accused Forest guard Ghulam Mohammad Naikoo while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant. He was arrested on the spot by the ACB team. The bribe money was also recovered from his possession in presence of independent witnesses. Sohail Unis Shikari was also arrested by the ACB team”.