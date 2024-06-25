Nagpur airport receives second bomb threat in 24 hours, found to be hoax

Nagpur, June 25: The Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport here received a bomb threat early Tuesday morning, second in 24 hours, but nothing suspicious was found upon search, a senior official said.

An email about a bomb in the toilet was received a little after midnight, the airport official said. A similar threatening email had been received by the Airports Authority of India on Monday morning too.

Security agencies searched the airport but nothing suspicious was found, he said.

The Nagpur airport was also among more than 40 airports across the country which received hoax bomb threats on June 18.

It had received a similar bomb threat in April too, which turned out to be a hoax. (PTI)