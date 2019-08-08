Nagaland, Tripura, Gujarat Governors meet PM Modi

NEW DELHI: The Governors of Tripura, Gujarat and Nagaland on Thursday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Ramesh Bais, Acharya Devvrat and R N Ravi were recently appointed as Governors of Tripura, Gujarat and Nagaland respectively.
Devvrat was earlier the Governor of Himachal Pradesh
The Prime Minister’s Office posted on Twitter pictures of the three meeting Modi separately. (AGENCIES)
