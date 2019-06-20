Nadda seeks blessings of former BJP chiefs Advani, Joshi

NEW DELHI:The newly-elected BJP working president J P Nadda met former party chiefs L K Advani and Dr Murli Manohar Joshi and sought their blessings.

Describing former deputy prime minister and party patriarch Mr Advani as a source of inspiration, Mr Nadda tweeted,”I met and sought blessings of former BJP president and our mentor LK Advani. He is a source of inspiration for all of us. We always get inspiration to work with dedication for the country in your guidance.”

The former Union Minister and a known RSS confidant Mr Nadda also met Dr Joshi on Wednesday and sought his blessings.

“It is a matter of my good fortune that I got the opportunity to work under his leadership as national president of Yuva Morcha,” Mr Nadda wrote in another tweet.

BJP Parliamentary Board, party’s highest policy making body, on Monday selected Mr Nadda as working president of the party but allowed incumbent president Amit Shah to continue as regular party chief till December.

This is for the first time party appointed a working president. (AGENCIES)