Nadda lauds Modi govt, lists abrogation of Article 370, Ram Temple construction, CAA implementation as achievements

NEW DELHI : Abrogation of Article 370, Ram Temple construction in Ayodha and implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act were among the many achievements that were listed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda on Sunday in his address to senior party leaders on the occasion of party-led government completing seven years at the Centre.

Resolving the Bodo conflict and applauding various public welfare measures of the Narendra Modi government, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, were at the core of BJP chief’s address.

While addressing BJP leaders, including party ruled state Chief Ministers and Cabinet Ministers, Nadda said that during the initial days, Article 370 was a roadblock on the path of development for the people of Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh.

“Our inspiration and one who sacrificed his life for India’s integration and stood fearlessly for the abrogation of Article 370, Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, had pointed this out. He had warned the then Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, on the adverse effects of the Article and how it would give rise to separatism, but Pandit Nehru refused to accept it. From the days of Jana Sangh and onwards, since the founding of BJP, we stood firm on the demand for the removal of Article 370 and continued our struggle against it,” Nadda reportedly told the leaders in a virtual address organised by the party training department.

The BJP chief also reportedly told the leaders that all the provisions of the Constitution of India were applied to the region of Jammu and Kashmir to successfully realise the vision given in the clarion call of Dr Mookerjee, “Ek Vidhan, Ek Nishan, Ek Pradhan.”

He also listed the developmental tasks undertaken in the Union Territories.

Nadda reportedly also praised the Central government for abolishing Triple Talaq.

According to sources, Nadda mentioned the Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya and how the BJP always stood for peaceful resolution of the dispute for decades.

“Foundation of temple symbolises relaying of a new foundation of Bharat’s cultural soul,” Nadda reportedly told the leaders.

Nadda also praised the Narendra Modi government on policies to secure and defend the country by strengthening borders. Sources stated while mentioning Seemanta Vikas Utsav, a programme for the development of border areas, he drew a comparison between the UPA and now the NDA government’s initiatives.

“Between 2008 to 2014, resurfacing of border roads has increased from 170 Kms to 480 Kms, road cutting on India-China border increased from 230 Kms to 430 Kms,” sources stated.

Nadda also praised the Modi government for resolving historic conflicts like the Bru- Reang and Bodo agreement and listed efforts like the construction of the National Police Memorial and the National War Memorial to pay homage to soldiers.

He told leaders that the vaccine friendship initiative yielded results amid COVID-19.

According to sources, Nadda told leaders that one of the most vibrant and dynamic governance and policy mantra that has been given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and our government is that of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat.’

He also spoke on various policies and schemes like Vocal for local, farmers welfare initiative, financial reforms and Jal Jeevan mission. (AGENCY)