Nadda arriving today

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 6: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president, J P Nadda will arrive here for a day’s visit tomorrow morning.

Soon after his arrival tomorrow he will straightway drive to holy Raghunath Ji temple and pay obeisance there. After performing Pooja at the temple, he will visit the BJP Office at Trikuta Nagar to have deliberations with Core Committee members of the party extended Core Group and senior leaders including former Ministers.

As per sources, the meeting will deliberate on forthcoming Lok Sabha elections and party strategy for the elections. The BJP national president will also seek complete feedback from party leadership on their preparedness, implementation of party and Modi Government programmes and public welfare schemes including Viksit Bharat Sankalap Yatra (VBSY) and Booth Samvad Programme etc.

Sources said Nadda will stress on linking more and more people in both the regions of J&K with Modi Government schemes and urge the party to ensure that more and more people receive the benefits of these schemes. He will also stress to have the feedback from the beneficiaries of the welfare schemes.

Sources said besides, the BJP Core Group members from J&K UT, senior leaders and Ex Ministers, party national general secretary, Tarun Chugh, Union Minister, Dr Jitendra Singh, national secretary, Dr Nirmal Singh and party co -incharge J&K, Ashish Sood are also attending the meeting. Nadda will leave for Union capital in the evening, sources added.