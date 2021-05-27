Mysterious blast kills girl in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara, grievously injures mother

SRINAGAR: A 19-year-old girl was killed while her mother suffered critical injuries on Thursday in a mysterious blast that took place in Handwara area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

According to reports, the mother-daughter duo, aged 49 and 19 respectively, was cleaning collard greens, popularly known as ‘Haakh’ and some forest vegetables kept inside a bag at their residence in Sharkoot Villgam in Taratpora Amargargh area of Handwara. Suddenly, a blast occurred, leading to serious injuries to both women.

“Both have been shifted to hospital where attending doctors described their condition as critical. The nature of the blast is being investigated,” a police source said.

The duo has been identified as Sara Begum, wife of Ghulam Ahmad Rather, and 19-year-old daughter Gulnaza Banu. Both were immediately rushed to a local hospital where the girl succumbed to her wounds. The woman has been shifted in critical condition for specialized treatment.

A police officer said that the duo had brought ‘longdi vegetables’ from the nearby forest on Wednesday. Apparently, they had brought a dead shell from the jungle. On Thursday, when they opened the vegetable bag at home, a blast occurred resulting in injuries to both of them.

A case has been registered at the local police station and an investigation is underway. (AGENCY)