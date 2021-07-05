My Town, My Pride-how much successful?

Back to Villages programme of three phases in Jammu and Kashmir bore overall satisfactory results which came to be known not only by getting feedback from various villages only but instituting a performance appraisal and getting reports on that. For any initiative, especially where benefits and utilities for people are aimed at to be provided, assessing and evaluating the initiative become not only paramount but extremely important because huge public funds are involved and other inputs of work force, labour, supervision and monitoring etc too are ploughed in by the Government to ensure the maximum outcome from the concerned initiative or the scheme. We know nothing about how much hyped “My Town, My Pride” initiative of the Government of Jammu and Kashmir turned out to be successful in its objective.

It is learnt that the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) of the UT have failed to submit how the initiative succeeded in its ambition or where it faltered and why which could precisely be learnt from the information furnished by the ULBs to Housing and Urban Development Department. What has been done with crores of Rupees kept at the disposal of the ULBs must precisely be known to the last penny spent. Isn’t there something fishy with the spending of the funds that the fate of the much hyped initiative is not yet known. Each Municipal Committee, Municipal Council and Municipal Corporation must be asked , at the outset, immediately to furnish details of the funds spent which must be followed by austere audit to fix responsibility and accountability. In the mean time, report on how the scheme was run and its outcome must be furnished at the earliest.