My pact with Poetry

Jagmohann Sharma

I had been a great admirer of poetry since my childhood. Anything, any word or any sentence, written or uttered in verse form, always caught my attention, whether it was a school time prayer -Labb Pe Aati Hai Dua Ban Ke Tamanna Meri, Zindagi Shamma Ki Soorat Ho Khudaya Meri or any other song right from my all time favourite Mere Rang Mein Rangane Wali, Pari Ho Ya Ho Pariyon Ki Rani, to an old classic immortal number Chalo Ik Baar Phir Se Ajnabi Bann Jaayen Hum Dono and many-many more, always remained close to my heart. All such verses and poetic numbers permeated my mind, soul, and psyche with an elixir of immortality. Yet my diffidence always got the better of me: writing poetry made me uncertain of my own ability to succeed in composing verses. Years back ,as a student, when occasionally, I used to present Radio Shows like Meri Pasand on Yuvvani Channel, while giving finishing touches to compering scripts , I would often consult my poetic friends and request them to dictate a catchy verse or some poesy of an appropriate and inspirational nature. In this context mention may be made of Mr Mohd. Tasleem Muntazir, renowned poet, my next-door neighbour those days, a well wisher like an elder brother, always encouraging, inspiring, and never disappointing. Even these days his verses resound in my mind, whenever I get busy with giving alive commentary on Republic Day or Independence Day celebrations, if only to add spice and sharpen the spirit of National Integration and Patriotism.

In spite of nourishing and irresistible desire to write poetry or compose verses, my creative acumen got often eclipsed by my diffidence, my hesitation to take the unavoidable plunge . But, now, finally my heart and mine in unison uttered an inexpressible “go ahead”, ” do it” and as such I am doing it. The catalytic impact eventually came in a dream; a dream, as a subliminal implosion in which my pen became an “Instigator” to give the catalytic push.

” O, Jagmohann, use me, pick me by your fingers and make me write the verses which flood your inner self and cry for an expression in poetic form”.

What we both, me and my pen, uttered during the “Dream-Chat”; what my pen asked, what I replied, I couldn’t recollect fully, yet after I awoke and dream broke, I took to my pen to write and thus began my creative camaraderie with my pen and as a consequence of this alliance, poetry got created the poems germinated like saplings in a garden ! My first attempt goes like this…

My Pen

One day, my pen spoke to me:

Open the doors of your heart,

Give you, I will, my vowed collaboration,

As such, do write now,

what inundates your heart !

I do write everyday, at times news script, other times mere prose,

O, my pen, still you don’t get tired or feel bore?

As you propose my mind & instigate to do something different and something more !

That’s translating News-Scripts,

Deciphering what others say,

What fills your mind,

Have ever expressed the other way?

Or ever ‘tasted’ the poetic ambrosia floating in sway..?

Poetry, for me, is a far fetched idea,

For which, sufficient ability,

I don’t have..!

Trying ineptitude hand on it,

May not lose the little credibility that I have..!!

Give a try with your incompetent hand,

To put in words what has germinated,

All the poetic saplings across the

“Soil of your mind, ”

Till the time feelings, ideas inundate your conscience,

Not to make thyself an Iconic Poet,

A ‘Drop’ of the ‘Ink’ from your Imaginative Mind,

Will make you write poems and poems!

Thus, my pen became my Inspirer and instigator, to express my imaginative Acumen, and give it the poetic mould !!

What I have felt in my mind as a composer, a broadcaster is the cardinal fact that my inner psyche propels me to pen down the poetry that bubbles up from the depths of my mind being akin to the spring holy to the Goddess of poesy Maa Saraswati, the bubbles well up in form of verses which I express as poetry, more often than not.

Though in a very short span, what I have experienced by trying my hand in poetry, is something very unique, eternal, and priceless feeling that huge money-bags can’t buy. Writing poetry makes you feel on the top of the world. You can say, express, decide, command, question, narrate, divulge, imagine anything with no barrier, no compulsion, no hesitation. Reading, writing and sharing poetry can help cope with loneliness or isolation and reduce feelings of anxiety and depression. Poetry boosts memory and encourages self reflection. The powerful combination of words, metaphor helps us better express ourselves and have a better understanding of the world. Poetry is a skill as well as a talent, which means that with practise and encouragement, we can all develop as poets with try-and-test technique to poetry writing.

Poetry is also a sort of therapy. Reading or writing of poetry helps one identify and process emotions as a form of mental healing that humans have practiced in some form for centuries. It dates back to the ancient Greeks and was eventually lauded by esteemed 19th century thinkers Sigmund Freud and Carl Jung.

To end up I just want to say that.. ” Till the time, feelings, ideas inundate your conscience, Not to make thyself an Iconic Poet, A ‘Drop’ of the ‘Ink’ from your Imaginative Mind, can make you write poems and poem , whether rhyming or otherwise, and poetry can be your or even anybody’s cup of tea.

(The author is a youth influencer and broadcaster working as a Dogri News Reader at Akashwani Jammu)