“My mother tongue is my passion

Rajeshwar Singh ‘Raju’

DOGRI is his mother tongue. Writing in mother tongue gives him inner satisfaction. He has a passion for DOGRI. He is Darshan Darshi. Darshan Darshi is pen name of D.K. Vaid, a prolific writer of English and Dogri. Born in Bhaddu in District Kathua of UT of J & K completed his initial schooling from his native place, graduated from Gandhi Memorial Science College Jammu and has also studied at Shimla. He is a former civil servant having served at prestigious positions before retiring as Director School Education. At present Darshan Darshi is convener of Dogri Advisory Board of National Academy of Letters, Sahitya Akedemi, New Delhi.

He is of the opinion that if he is holding an important position then it becomes his moral duty to be sincere in his approach. As Convener Dogri Advisory Board he makes it a point that he should reach to last nook and corner to provide platform to the aspiring talent which gives him a feel of contentment.

It’s a fact that favouritism and nepotism has been prevailing in art arena since ages. It is the main reason that art could not flourish to that extent as was anticipated. By establishing many academies with a pious mission of helping the artists or activists it was thought that art will get boost and our ancient culture, traditions and local languages will find a helping hand to be brought out of the crisis owing to various factors predominantly invasion of western culture. But the lackluster approach shown by responsible persons holding key positions for promoting art just demoralized the artists and writers.

Darshi is of the view that in every field we find hypocrats. But it doesn’t mean that there is dearth of genuine persons who wish to contribute from the core of heart and justify whatever positions they are in. Only ‘self’ has to be left aside and focus should be on one line mantra that if you are holding a responsible post then you are accountable for betterment so that you should not be cursed later on for having exploited your position. Honesty paves way for materializing the dreams into reality. After all creative works inspire the creative persons to see big dreams and those responsible to take care of their passion should guarantee that the dreams should never die a premature death. Rather dreams should become a reality.

As a creative writer of English and Dogri, Darshi has contributed a lot as a poet, novelist, essayist and critic. As a columnist, he has been contributing regularly to English dailies and magazines. His much acclaimed collection of poems in Dogri language being entitled “KORE KAKAL KORIYAN KALIYAN” won him Sahitya Academy award in 2006. His collection of poetry in Dogri being entitled “SANJHAN CHANKAN DUWARI DUWARI” was also well acclaimed by literature lovers. His Dogri novel “GAAS OPRA DHARAT BEGANI” a critically acclaimed contribution to Dogri literature established him as a novelist with a difference who knows the art of portraying characters facing the hardships of reality thus touching the nerve of readers and haunt their memories with bold realism therein. His collection of essays written in English being entitled” MUSINGS FROM MY ATTIC” and translated in to Dogri under the title “CHETEN DE CHABARE CHA” speaks a lot about different moments of life that do haunt our memories and decide our role in society. His works have been translated into other languages also.

Darshi believes that until your creative works inspire others, there is no fun for being creative. As an innovative person you are bound to shoulder responsibilities towards society and entire world.

In addition to being an eminent writer, he takes keen interest in social services also. He never lets an opportunity to slip away where he may contribute for a noble cause. It’s worth mentioning that in the Higher Secondary School Bhaddu where he has studied, he has started scholarships in the name of his parents for students of 11th & 12th class. He is life time member of Samaj kalyan Kendra also. He is also a motivational speaker. It’s always a delight to listen to him in literary and social gatherings.

What I wish to mention here is that during the ongoing tenure of Darshan Darshi, it’s a fact that Sahitya Akademi has reached even to remotest of areas thus exploring all possibilities to highlight the talent there. As is quite often said that mother Dogri lives in the heart of inhabitants of far away villages, then reaching those hearts should be the mission of every responsible one who is accountable to entrusted job. It’s commendable that mother tongue in the remotest areas is being given all due respect and reorganization now that fulfills the motive behind such initiatives.

He asserts that his mission is to see mother tongue Dogri at its peak. He exhorts youths to contribute for preserving and boosting Dogri with their creative inputs. He wishes that parents speak and encourage their children to speak in mother tongue which is a must for survival of our Dogri. He admits that a number of mother tongues all over the world are at the verge of extinction. Although our Dogri has not reached to that stage but we should be concerned and save it from meeting the same fate like other mother tongues.

Honestly speaking, we have to be honest towards self. We should realize that we will survive with our identity only if our mother tongue survives which is the root of our culture and traditions. One can’t even imagine surviving when the roots are uprooted. Let us make our roots grounded firmly to ensure our survival.

The literary personalities having a passion for mother tongue are always an inspiration for others. Let us hope that the positive vibes received derived from Darshan Darshi will help a long way in infusing concern for Dogri in otherwise passionate young generation upon whose shoulders rests the future of our culture and for which mother tongue Dogri is an integral part.

Let us not detach this vital part from our soul and feel proud for being a Dogra.

Otherwise the history will remember us as:

Once upon a time there was a place called Duggar Pradesh.

The inhabitants of that place were called Dogras.

And their mother tongue ‘was’ DOGRI.