MX Player launches MX Advantage

Mumbai, Aug 22: MX Player has announced the launch of MX Advantage, a one-stop solution for brands across India to leverage the power of content across formats, languages and genres.

Promising MXimum Entertainment & MXimum Growth, MX Advantage will empower the digital advertising industry to advertise across all forms of entertainment through impact-driven campaigns, thus helping them maximise ROI and achieve business objectives.

MX Player is a global brand with over 300 Million Monthly Active users globally, 236 Million Monthly active users in India recording an average time spent of 56 minutes per user per day.

MX Advantage (https://mxadvantage.mxplayer.in/) is a platform for all of MX Player’s existing & new advertisers to launch ad offerings.

Unmatched in its offerings versus other OTT platforms, MX Advantage gives brands an opportunity to advertise across all forms of entertainment on OTT, gaming, music, live, video streaming amongst other features available on MX Player.

It’s an opportunity to build plans that deliver across their marketing objectives be it branding, consideration, intent and purchase. It has a larger outreach and impact through multiple ad offerings such as video & display ads, live streaming, sponsorships, rich media ads and entertainment commerce.

This innovative, engaging platform has been introduced to make MX inventory directly available to Small, Medium and Large business owners, marketing managers, media agencies, SMEs, Metros and non-Metro advertisers.

With key benefits like customisation and complete campaign control, the self-serve platform offers immersive Ad formats across tabs such as Video, Display, Audio and Content Solutions that will help drive brand awareness and engagement.

Furthermore, brands can seamlessly leverage MX Advantage’s additional offerings, including sponsorships, rich media ads, entertainment commerce, etc., under the same roof. There are several benefits as a part of the promotional launch period for verified advertisers who sign up on the platform.

Commenting on the launch, Nikhil Gandhi, Chief Operating Officer, MX Player said, We are India’s first entertainment super app driven by high-tech innovations and offers content that appeals to our consumers.

As technology continues to infiltrate every aspect of our lives, convenience is more important now than ever before for businesses of all sizes.”

