Muzaffar Beigh, Wife Safina Rejoin PDP On Mufti Sayeed’s Death Anniversary

SRINAGAR, Jan 7: Senior politician Muzaffar Beigh and his wife, DDC Chairperson Baramulla, Safina Beigh, rejoined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the Bijbhera graveyard on the death anniversary of PDP founder late Mufti Mohammad Syed on Sunday.

The rejoining ceremony, attended by PDP President Mehbooba Mufti and other top party leaders, witnessed a warm welcome for the returning members.