Muthoottu Mini Financiers partners with Exide Life Insurance Company

Mumbai, Dec 29: NBFC major, Muthoottu Mini Financiers said that it has partnered with life insurance company Exide Life Insurance Company Limited, to provide life insurance products through its branches.

The tie-up will enable Muthoottu Mini Financiers Ltd. to expand offerings to its customers by becoming a “One Point Stop” for all their financial needs.

The strategic partnership will enable Muthoottu Mini Financiers, which has a strong and wide network across the country with more than 30 lakh+ customer base, to facilitate greater brand awareness for Exide Life Insurance Company Limited. Exide Life Insurance Company offers Investment products that suit all sets of people in the society.

“We would be promoting business through our 806 branches across the country. With the strategic alliance now bringing in Exide Life Insurance Company’s offerings into our large bouquet of products, we are on the way to becoming a “One Point Stop” for our esteemed customers for all their financial needs,” said Mr. Mathew Muthoottu, Managing Director, Muthoottu Mini Financiers Ltd. (UNI)