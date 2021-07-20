Municipal Council employee dies after Army’s boundary wall collapses in Rajouri

RAJOURI: An employee of the Municipal Council died on Tuesday after the boundary wall of the Army’s signal regiment collapsed after incessant rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.

The victim has been identified as Dhani Ram. He died immediately after the wall collapsed on him while he was working.

Dhani Ram’s body was later retrieved from the debris and would be handed over to his legal heirs after completion of various official formalities, officials said. (AGENCY)