Mumbai Indians to square off against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL match at Sharjah

Sharjah : Mumbai Indians (MI) will square off against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Sharjah Cricket Ground here on Sunday.

MI started their campaign with a loss against Chennai Super Kings, but bounced back in style, beating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their second game. While they came tantalizingly close to sealing a stunning win in their third game, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) beat MI in a Super Over.

MI, though, registered a comprehensive win against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in their next match.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad come into this game on the back of two successive wins and will be keen to complete a hat-trick of wins. While SRH lost their first two games ? against RCB and KKR, they then defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) and CSK on the bounce to add four points to their account.

With both the teams looking to register their third win of the season and the game is to be played in Sharjah ? which has turned out to be a batsman’s paradise ? we are in for an entertaining contest.

Rohit Sharma was a treat to watch during MI’s last game against KXIP. The MI skipper, who completed 5,000 IPL runs, scored 70 off 45 balls to bring up his second fifty of the season. At Sharjah, Rohit will be looking to add one more big score to his name in IPL 2020.

Sixty not out off 24 balls against RCB and 47 not out off 20 balls against KXIP; Kieron Pollard has been on a roll during MI’s last two games. The big-hitting West Indian hit 9 sixes in his last two games, and he will need no invitation to have an encore in Sharjah.

Jasprit Bumrah was MI’s most successful bowler during their win against KXIP and the right-arm pacer will once again hold the key to MI’s success. If he fires on a ground, where a lot of runs have been scored in IPL 2020, MI’s chances to register their second successive win will get a major boost.

Rashid Khan has conceded not more than 26 runs in the last two games for SRH. The leg-spinner picked 3 wickets for 14 runs against DC to power SRH to their first win of the season. Although he did not have any wicket to show to his name against CSK, he conceded just 12 runs in his four overs, helping SRH to keep things extremely tight. If he comes good in Sharjah, SRH could be in with a chance to seal their third win of IPL 2020.

David Warner has got the starts in all the three last SRH matches, scoring 28, 45 and 36 (most recent first) against CSK, DC and KKR respectively. But the SRH captain will be looking to make amends and go big as his side takes on MI, searching for their third win of the season.

With SRH in a spot of bother, Priyam Garg went on to score his maiden IPL fifty against CSK. The former India Under-19 captain’s contribution eventually turned out to be pivotal as SRH beat CSK by 7 runs. The right-hander will be looking to add more runs to his tally as SRH take on MI.

In the run up to the match Suryakumar Yadav needs 2 sixes to complete 50 sixes in IPL, Rohit Sharma needs 102 runs to complete 5,000 IPL runs, Manish Pandey requires 40 runs to complete 3,000 IPL runs and Kane Williamson needs 6 sixes to complete 50 IPL sixes, we are in for a fascinating contest here on Sunday. (AGENCIES)