Multi-tier security for Modi’s visit

Dry run carried out from Airport to Stadium

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 19: A multi-tier security setup has been put in place and traffic advisories issued for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Jammu on Tuesday.

Modi is scheduled to address a public rally at Maulana Azad Stadium in the heart of winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir during his visit on February 20.

“A multi-tier security setup has been put in place across Jammu for the Prime Minister’s visit to the City of Temples. The major focus of heightened security arrangements remains the venue of his public meeting and adjoining areas,” a senior police officer said.

He said that a high alert had been sounded along the borders, while the border and highway grids were further strengthened with the officers asked to intensify patrolling and checking of vehicles to keep subversive elements at bay.

The officials said the Maulana Azad Stadium has been taken over by the security agencies who conducted a thorough anti-sabotage check.

Given the prediction of isolated to widespread rains in Jammu for the next 24 hours, a BJP spokesperson said that necessary arrangements, including waterproof tents, have been erected to accommodate one lakh people who are expected to turn up for the rally from across Jammu and Kashmir.

Almost all prominent BJP leaders, including J&K unit president Ravinder Raina, have been making appeals to the people to join the rally, which is seen as a formal launch of the party’s campaign for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, the meteorological department has predicted continuation of wet weather for the next three days.

Meteorological department officer in-charge S C Sharma did not rule out rains welcoming Prime Minister Modi in Jammu.

A Traffic Department official said that a dry run was carried out this afternoon from the airport to Maulana Azad stadium as restrictions and diversions have been placed on the ground to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city.

The officials said a total of 48 locations have been identified for the parking of the vehicles carrying people from different parts of the Union Territory to the venue of Modi’s public rally.

The headquarters central pool security, Jammu, has also issued a detailed advisory for the general public participating in the public rally, asking them not to carry any bag, tiffin boxes, cameras, weapon, ammunition, sharp edged articles, cigarettes, lighters, umbrellas, any objectionable flag or any electronic gadgets among others.

The mobile phones should be kept in switched off or silent mode, the advisory said and asked the participants to ensure their entry in the venue before 9.30 am and cooperate during frisking.