Mughal Road, SSG Road Closed For Vehicular Traffic Following Fresh Snowfall

SRINAGAR, Dec 17: The historic Mughal road and the strategic Srinagar-Sonamarg Gumri (SSG) road were closed for vehicle traffic as a precautionary measure following fresh snowfall, officials said on Sunday.

Mughal road connecting south Kashmir’s Shopian district with the twin district of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu division were closed for vehicular traffic as a precautionary measure following accumulation of fresh snowfall on the highway, traffic police officials said.

They said the traffic on the strategic Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri road connecting Ladakh was also suspended due to accumulation of snow on the highway.

The snow clearance operation is going on at both roads to make them traffic worthy, they said.

However, traffic on Srinagar-Jammu national highway was plying normal from the both sides.

Snow clearance operation was also taken up by the men of Border Roads Organisation (BRO) at Sadhna pass, Tangdhar, Keran and Machil in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Upper reaches of Kashmir valley experienced a fresh snowfall on Saturday evening closing several roads. (Agencies)