JAMMU, Dec 12: Mughal Road, connecting twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri with Shopian, was thrown open for traffic after remaining closed due to snowfall on December 8, officials said.
Dysp Traffic Rajouri Poonch Range Aftab Bukhari confirmed that thoroughfare has reopened. (Agencies)
Mughal Road Reopens After 4 Days Closure Due To Snowfall
