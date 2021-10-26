Mughal road opens for traffic, road to Ladakh closed

SRINAGAR, Oct 26: Traffic on the historic Mughal road, which connects South Kashmir’s Shopian with Poonch and Rajouri districts in the Pir Panjal region, was re-opened for traffic on Tuesday after remaining shut for three days due to snowfall and heavy rains, officials said on Tuesday even as the Srinagar-Ladakh highway remained closed for the fourth consecutive day.

Srinagar-Jammu National highway was opened and vehicular traffic was plying on either side, a traffic police control room official said.

He said the snow clearance operation was completed Tuesday morning and the road was opened for traffic. However, a landslide at Bufliaz soon closed the road only to be opened later to normal traffic.

Snow clearance operation on Srinagar-Leh highway at Zojila pass and Gumri could not continue due to inclement weather which caused more landslides on the road. It became difficult for the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to continue the clearing operation, traffic officials said.

He said as soon as the weather improves, clearance of snow from the highway would resume again. (Agencies)