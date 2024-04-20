MS Dhoni Wows All With 101m Six In CSK vs LSG IPL Game, But It’s Nowhere Close To The Longest, Hit By.

DE Sports Desk : Chennai Super Kings (CSK) icon MS Dhoni rolled back the years with an entertaining cameo on Friday during the IPL 2024 match against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The former CSK captain came out to bat amid a raucous reception from the home fans after Moeen Ali’s dismissal in the 18th over. Despite CSK playing away from the home, the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow was painted yellow as fans gathered in huge numbers to watch Dhoni’s entertaining cameo. Striking at over 300, Dhoni clobbered 28 runs off just 9 balls, smashing two monstrous six and three fours.

The ambience inside the stadium was on a different level after Dhoni smashed Yash Thakur for a massive 101 metre six over midwicket

Longest 6s in IPL 2024

Dinesh Karthik (RCB) – 108m

Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) – 106m

Venkatesh Iyer (KKR) – 106m

Nicholas Pooran (LSG) – 106m

Ishan Kishan (MI) – 103m

Andre Russell (KKR) – 102m

MS Dhoni (CSK) – 101m

Dhoni’s cameo helped CSK turn up the heat in the last three overs and pushed the team to 176-6.

However, LSG achieved the 177-run target with with an over to spare, courtesy skipper KL Rahul’s half-century.

Rahul’s solid 82 runs off 53 balls during his 134-run partnership with Quinton de Kock, who hit five fours in his 43-ball 54, took the game away from CSK.

Rahul’s time at the crease, which saw him smash nine fours and three sixes. He was eventually dismissed in the eighteenth over.

A final push by Nicholas Pooran (23) helped LSG get the win and took them level on eight points with CSK.

Reflecting after the defeat, CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad said they lost wickets at regular intervals.

“We lost wickets regularly and were 10-15 short,” said Gaikwad.

“Good to play them again soon, will come back with homework done.”

CSK had got off to a jittery start after being invited to bat first, losing Rachin Ravindra (0) and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (17) inside the powerplay.

Ajinkya Rahane looked to steady the side, with the help of Ravindra Jadeja (57 off 40), but fell in the ninth over after racking up a respectable 36 runs off 24 balls. (Agencies)