Mrs World from Jammu

This is the age of social media and digital entertainment where news become old before the end of the day, yet some events are eagerly awaited, watched and responded and Mrs World Pageant is one of them. Laurels brought back to India after 21 years as our own Jammu’s Sargam Kaushal has won the event at Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino, USA. The life and this achievement of Sargam is itself a motivational story for many, especially for parents with daughters. Once again daughter not only winning an international event but making parents feel so proud. Thanks to Presentation Convent Senior Secondary School who groomed the girl so well to take on the world by storm on its own and again it has been proved that small cities are not behind metro cities in talent and enthusiasm, it’s just question of getting right opportunity at right time. Special mention of her husband, Aditaya Manohar Sharma, Lieutenant Commandant in Indian Navy, who supported and encouraged his wife in her world conquering journey, both husband and wife serving the nation in their own ways and capacity. It’s a lesson for many who always blame resources as Sargam has proved everyone wrong, one can blame anyone for not going abroad for studies or anything but where there is a will there is a way, nobody can stop sun from rising, only focused efforts are required to achieve the pinnacle of success in whatever field one chooses. A teacher by profession, Sargam has confirmed that one doesn’t need to be in glamour industry only for such shows, ordinary girls/ladies, with talent and skills, can also compete and win with proper training. This success of hers is specially sweet after the COVID19 pandemic mess and time of depression. Like Aditi, the previous winner, doors of modeling and films will definitely be opened up for Sargam also and whole Jammu wishes her the best for all such new opportunities. A moment of lifetime achievement for her and a matter of pride and rejoice for all Indians.