MPCB has issued notice for closure of operations at Tarapur plant: Bajaj Healthcare

New Delhi, Mar 23: Bajaj Healthcare on Tuesday said the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has issued a notice directing the closure of operations at its factory premises at Tarapur.

The notice for closure of operations at the Tarapur facility is “for alleged violation of the provisions of Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, Air (Prevention and Control Pollution), Act, 1981 and the Rules made thereunder”, Bajaj Healthcare said in a filing to the BSE.

The company is taking effective steps to the satisfaction of the authority concerned to settle the alleged violation as there are no major issues in the company’s aforesaid unit, it added.

“Our priority and focus is to get the unit back in operation and expect the unit to be in operation within one month,” the filing said.

(PTI)