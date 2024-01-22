MP Jugal Kishore highlights PM’s vision of Viksit Bharat

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 21: Member of Parliament, Jugal Kishore Sharma, graced the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra at Panchayat Jandial Lower in Block Mathwar today amid a warm welcome from the locals.

He addressed the gathering and shared the vision of prime Minister to make India a developed nation by 2047, the period known as Amrit Kaal. He said that the yatra is a massive public campaign to reach out to the vulnerable sections of society and ensure that they get the benefits of the the government schemes.

The MP said that the government has been keenly working for the welfare of the underprivileged for the last nine years and cited the example of the Ayushman Bharat scheme, under which Jammu and Kashmir has achieved universal health coverage, a feat unmatched by any other state in the country.

He also mentioned other schemes like Ujjwala, Ujala, PM Kisan and social welfare pension programmes that have improved the lives of millions of people. He said that the yatra aims to create awareness and connect every citizen to the mainstream of development.

He urged the people to participate actively in the nation’s development and said that the yatra is not just a ‘development chariot’, but also a ‘chariot of trust’ and a ‘chariot of guarantee’, as it assures that no one will be deprived or left out of the benefits of the schemes.

The event also had departmental stalls where the public could interact with representatives from different departments and learn about the various government initiatives.

The event also featured a segment called “Meri Kahani Meri Zubani”, where beneficiaries narrated their positive experiences of government schemes.