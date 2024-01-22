Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Jan 21: A lecture on theme ‘Before the Fire Extinguishes’ organised at the Master Tara Singh Auditorium in SGTB Khalsa College was held here today.

The theme invigorates an individual to strive for the best, utilise the opportunities in hand and accomplish feats of success. It is a journey into the urgency of ideas where brilliance shines before fading.

Justice K.G. Balkrishnan, the 37th Chief Justice of the Supreme Court was the Chief Guest, Nar Hari Singh, an Advocate on Record at the Supreme Court of India and Senior Central Government Counsel was the Guest of Honor and Prabjot Singh Jassi graced the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Justice N. Kotiswar Singh, Chief Justice of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court highlighted the qualities of a great and wise judge.

He avers how India is a country of rich civilization and its fire never extinguishes and one must draw sustenance from it and imbibe the rich values, traditions our country has to offer and pointed out the imbalance of Judge-Case ratio of 19 judges per 10 lakh cases and highlighted their strong will and fiery determination.

Dr. Ujjawal Chugh, the founder and CEO of ISOLS Group, shared his insights as a digital visionary, highlighting the urgency of “hitting the ball on time.”

He stated “significance and divinity of time,” by narrating inspirational stories from his past. He spoke about the secret of success amplification and his transformation journey which started with cracking the NDA and SSB twice.

Tajendra Singh Luthra shared his encouraging story of leadership as the Joint commissioner of Delhi. After an acid attack case on 23rd December, 2014, he and his team successfully installed a total of 220000 CCTV cameras in Delhi at zero cost by walking door to door, street to street, corner to corner. He concluded by his quote – “If you want to shine like the Sun, keep your fire and burn like the Sun.”

Dr.Rashmi Singh shared her experiences in public service and the evolution of schemes for the development of women to women led development.

She emphasised on the opportunities each profession administers to bring a positive change in the society.

All speakers and guests were felicitated by the Principal and Faculty members of the college for their valuable contribution to the event’s success.