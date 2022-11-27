MoU signed between J&K and Haryana Govt

JAMMU, Nov 27: A historic MoU between Information Technology Department, Govt of J&K & DITECH Haryana was signed today at the 25th National Conference on e-Governance. This agreement is expected to strengthen and deepen the collaboration on knowledge sharing, IT initiatives & best practices in e-Governance.

Technology is making the real difference in people’s lives. In 2013, total number of e-transaction was merely 20 Lakh. This year, till 25th Nov, number of e-transaction is 38.50 Crore. On an average J&K is recording 550 e-transactions every minute, says LG Manoj Sinha.

Delivering efficient, effective, and accountable governance is our top priority. Information Technology Department, Government of Jammu & Kashmir coordinating across the departments to ensure citizen interacts and access information & services and provide feedback to improve service delivery, says LG.