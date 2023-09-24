MotoGP Event Will Promote Global Automobile Investments In UP, India: Adityanath

Noida, Sep 24: Uttar Pradesh has enormous potential for sports activities and that is why both the state government as well as the Centre are making all possible efforts to promote this sector, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said ahead of the MotoGP main event in Greater Noida on Sunday.

He was addressing a Business Conclave before the main MotoGP race. Representatives of several major domestic and multinational companies participated in the conclave where state’s MSME Minister Rakesh Sachan and Industrial, Exports Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta were also in attendance.

The chief minister said he has been informed that more than one lakh tickets have been sold for the pulsating motorcycle race’s maiden show in India being held at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC).

“More than 275 national and international brands are associated with the MotoGP event which include BMW, Tissot, Michelin, RedBull, Shell, DHL, Oakley, Amazon, Petronas, etc. This race also provides an unparalleled opportunity for promotion of these brands and for dialogue with them,” Adityanath said.

“The MotoGP race is a major attraction for global automobile industry. Organising this event in UP will help explore the potential in increasing investments in the state and in India. Our government will work with full commitment to explore these opportunities. On the other hand, for the development of sports and sportspersons we will get full support from the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” the CM said.

He said Uttar Pradesh currently has a population of 25 crore and a large part of it is in the working age group. He also stressed that UP is one of the fastest growing economies among the states in the country.

“The Buddh International Circuit was developed by the state government in 2011. It was known as the host venue for Formula One Grand Prix. With the MotoGP event, the immense potential of Uttar Pradesh has been presented to you through a short film (shown to participants earlier in the day),” Adityanath said.

He said Prime Minister Modi on Saturday laid the foundation for an international cricket stadium in ‘India’s cultural and spiritual capital’ Varanasi. The chief minister said the UP government is working with the Centre to develop sports facilities like stadiums and mini-stadiums in every district of the state.

“The development of sports facilities is being done at block level. There are 58,000 gram panchayats in the state and open gyms are being developed in it where women and youngsters feel encouraged to pursue sports,” the CM said.

“Uttar Pradesh is a state of opportunities. There is good infrastructure in terms of connectivity via rail, road and waterways. There is a good opportunity in logistics. The region where this MotoGP event is being held falls in the sector where lies the junction of two key freight corridors the Eastern and the Western Freight Corridors,” he said.

Adityanath said investment opportunities have multiplied in the state thanks to several reforms effected in recent years such as ease of business doing and improvement in law and order.

Uttar Pradesh has taken great strides in the field of technology which resulted in investments coming into the state and it is being monitor through the ‘Nivesh Mitr’ portal.

“The UP government organised its first global investor summit in February 2023 in Lucknow. More than a dozen countries including the UK, Italy, Australia, Japan, Singapore, Denmark, the Netherlands, the UAE and Mauritius participated as partner countries in the event,” he said, adding the state got investment proposals worth Rs 36 lakh crore during the summit.

“I invite all the stake holders and event organisers related to this field (sports) to come and explore investment opportunities in Uttar Pradesh and take benefit of it. India is a huge market for Moto GP. India has a large young population and Uttar Pradesh particularly has a lot of young population within the country,” Adityanath said.

Welcoming the visitors, business groups and sportspersons, the chief minister said he hoped more similar events would be organised in the state in the future.

“On behalf of the state government, I assure you that the Buddh International Circuit would be available for you to hold events in the future, too. The state government would also work towards exploring opportunities for holding such events in other regions of the state as well,” he added.

Flanked by ministers Gupta and Sachan and Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra, the chief minister later visited the VIP gallery at Buddh International Circuit where he enjoyed a glimpse of revving super bikes racing past each other at lightening fast speed. (Agencies)