Mother’s Day 2021: Ideas to celebrate the day with your mom during COVID

NEW DELHI : Mother’s Day, which is an annual celebration honouring maternal bonds, and the influence of mothers in society, is celebrated on various days in many parts of the world. This year once again due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, celebrations might look a bit different.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to make it difficult for families to spend time together, there are always plenty of opportunities to make Mother’s Day unforgettable. If you’re one of those who are fortunate enough to be able to get together indoors with your mama, things might be easy for you to celebrate. Even if you don’t live next to your mother right now and can’t see her, there are still options to remain digitally linked and build a memorable quarantine on Mother’s Day.

This Mother’s Day go the distance and celebrate Mother’s Day amidst the pandemic in your own thoughtful way. Though a cliche, but true, that the greatest Mother’s Day gift you can offer your mother is your time. So here are some ideas that you can use to make your mom feel special:

Take over all her chores

Moms don’t expect a day off from being a mother. Though they should be treated like a queen every day, you can make her feel extra special on Mother’s Day by giving her a day off. A whole day doing whatever she loves without worrying about her daily chores. Take over the cooking and cleaning roles. You can even better divide them amongst your family members making it even more fun.

Make her breakfast in bed

Start her day off right by arriving at her door with a tray of hot tea, pancakes, parathas, eggs, or other breakfast favorites. If you can’t be there in person, order her favorites from the local restaurant and have them hand-delivered as she awakes. Even amidst the pandemic, there are many restaurants that are following the safety protocol, so you don’t have to worry.

Set Up a Picnic in Backyard

Outdoor activities let you and your mother spend quality time together while maintaining an appropriate distance. If mom has a spacious backyard, or you two have a favorite park, you can sit down on some blankets and serve her fresh fruit, salad, and other finger foods you can all enjoy together. You can even use the picnic as an opportunity to show off your food preparing skills, something that is sure to impress your momma.

Give her a foot Massage or a Mani-pedi

Your mom is probably in dire need of some good R&R. Although you may not be able to provide her with the entire spa treatment at home, you can cross a few items off her ever-expanding lists, such as mani-pedis or a foot massage. Watch a few YouTube tutorials to gain knowledge and let her sit back and rest while you do the job. Hand your mother that robe as you take her on a day of home spa relaxation. This obviously works better for daughters, but with a little research, everyone can do wonders.

Just be considerate

With all this time at home, some of us have really seen the wrong of our ways, our behaviour towards our family, and our attitudes. Take this time in as a blessing and change those parts of you that seem to create issues, obviously only the negative aspects. Be kinder and more considerate towards your parents, listen to them. So maybe this year, your gift won’t be perfect, but the way you treat your mother, and the rest of your family, might be all you need to fix to make it a wonderful time.

You know your mother deserves more than you could ever even give her, but trying is a start. As long as you make her feel loved she will be happy with even the tiniest thing, cause her love is unconditional. Hence, these are some fun ideas for Quarantine Mother’s Day. Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers around the world. (Agency)