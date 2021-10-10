MoS Information concludes Shopian visit

Excelsior Correspondent

SHOPIAN, Oct 10: On the concluding day of his visit to Shopian, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Dr. L. Murugan today inaugurated Sheep Breeding Batton Floor Shed Manloo and Sheep Breeding Farm Zawoora coming up at an estimated cost of Rs. 29 lakhs and Rs. 19.37 lakhs respectively executed by R&B Department. He also visited the apple orchards at Manloo and Zawoora Shopian.

DDC Vice-Chairperson, Irfan Manhas, District Development Commissioner, Shopian, Sachin Kumar Vaishya, SSP, Shopian, Amritpaul Singh, Director Sheep Husbandry, Bashir Ahmed Khan and other senior officers.

On the occasion, the Minister said that PM Modi gives much importance to J&K to develop it and is desirous that the Union Territory may progress by every passing day and said that the youth should come forward and avail of the Centrally Sponsored Schemes to increase their income manifold.

He stressed the youth for establishing sheep farms which is a profitable business activity. He asked unemployed youth to come forward and avail of the benefits of the schemes launched by the Government in this section.

He assured the youth, sheep rearers, prospective entrepreneurs etc. that Government would extend every possible help to them for establishing viable and sustainable sheep units.

The Union MoS assured that all the issues of department will be considered on priority for further streamlining of functioning of the department. He also urged upon farmers to adopt diversification in sheep rearing for achieving sustainability in the field. There is immense scope for sheep and livestock farming in Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for doubling farmers’ income, Union Minister asserted while emphasizing the farmers to explore this potential to the optimum.

He also advised farmers to visit integrated farming system and develop it in their farms to increase their income manifold.

“This stupendous initiative of Sheep Deptt towards bringing youth farmers and entrepreneurs on a common platform for exchanging their valuable and innovative experiences would immensely help the farmers to increase their income as envisioned by the Modi Government,” the Minister maintained.

The Minister also held an interactive session with the representatives of PRIs and listened to their issues patiently. The public representatives held discussions with the Minister and highlighted various issues and demands concerning the development and public welfare in their respective areas. Dr. Murugan assured the representatives about the prompt redressal of their genuine demands.