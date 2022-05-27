MoS Home Affairs concludes two day tour of Anantnag

Excelsior Correspondent

ANANTNAG, May 27: The Union Minister of State for Home Affair, Ajay Kumar Mishra concluded his two day tour of Anantnag at Pahalgam here today.

On the second day of his tour, the MoS visited Govt Higher Secondary School Pahalgam. The students had put up a colourful cultural show welcoming the dignitary to the school. The students from GHS Ganshipora played a beautiful rendition in Gojri language bringing the crowd to their feet.

The Chief Guest on the occasion interacted with players from kabaddi and tug of war teams of GHS Pahalgam and GHS Batkoot and shared words of encouragement and appreciation. The MoS distributed prizes among the participating teams and lauded the sporting spirit among the students.

Mishra distributed computers and sports kits among various government schools including GHS Khiram, GGHS Saller, GBHS Saller, GHS Katsoo, GHS Haitgam, GMS Veerseran, GMS Movera and GGMS Kullar. A total of 140 schools have been provided computers. Students from GHS Hiller, GMS Panzath, GGHS Pahalgam among others received sports kits.

The minister said on the occasion that Kashmir valley is blessed with scenic landscapes and unparalleled beauty. He said that the government is committed to ensure that all the citizens of the country should have access to public services. He said the constitution has empowered every citizen above 18 with the power to vote and it is the responsibility of people to make the best use of this right. He said that witnessing the enthusiasm and skill of students, he is confident that the youth of UT of J&K are capable of competing at the global level and the government will ensure that they are given ample opportunities to make their mark globally.

The MoS issued directions to DEPO Anantnag and SDM Pahalgam to ensure that separate toilet complexes are constructed both in GHSS Batkoot and GHSS Pahalgam.

On the occasion, Mishra laid the e foundations for construction of slaughter house and town hall cum municipality office at Bijbehara. The projects, being constructed under State CAPEX FC grants with a total cost of more than Rs 5.5 crore, will be completed in 18 months. He also inaugurated some projects completed by RDD Anantnag including footbridge at Wardbal Gujran Batkoot and a community sanitary complex at Batkoot.

Earlier, the MoS inaugurated 33/11 KV 6.3 MW Batkoot Receiving Station constructed under PMDP Rural at a cost of Rs 3.9 crore that will benefit more than 2000 households in 9 villages.

He also visited the Ayush Health Centre at Pahalgam and reviewed the existing facilities. He praised the medical staff for their hard work and assured all assistance to the centre.

Later, a delegation from the Private Schools Association met the MoS to discuss issues regarding the functioning of schools in the district. They apprised the MoS regarding grievances of some schools. The MoS assured the delegation that the issues will be deliberated upon in detail with the concerned authorities.