MoS Defence reviews border situation

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 26: Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik today reviewed operational preparedness and security infrastructure at Yol Military Cantonment in Himachal Pradesh in the areas falling under the jurisdiction of Rising Start Corps, which is also known as 9 Corps.

General Officer Commanding (GOC) 9 Corps Lt Gen JS Nain briefed Naik about security environment, operational preparedness and upgradation of security infrastructure within the Corps area which included three districts of Jammu region including Jammu, Samba and Kathua.

The Minister of State for Defence also inter-acted with the Army personnel and lauded excellent job being done by them.

He said he was confident about preparedness of the Indian Army to meet with any conventional or unconventional threat.