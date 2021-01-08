More transparency in APRs writing

To provide more relaxed but healthy wings to SPARROW or Smart Performance Appraisal Report Recording, on the explicit instructions of the Lieutenant Governor, more transparency has been desired to be incorporated in the entire exercise in respect of writing annual performance reports on the officers serving in the UT. Being applicable to KAS cadre, slight modifications done in the relevant government orders of 2001 and 2019 with a view to give more opportunities to the review(ee) officer to present his point of view in case of adverse remarks made by the appraising authority should be appreciated. In other words, more flexibility and elasticity are provided under the relaxed and modified provisions to a particular (aggrieved) reviewee officer. We feel, however, instead of disclosing what the appraising authority has commented upon the performance of the officer concerned, a self appraisal format filled in by a reviewee officer highlighting his or her achievements and constraints faced should form a part of the SPARROW. In that, an endorsement or rejection by the appraising authority would put a balanced picture of how much below the average a particular officer performed during a given review period.