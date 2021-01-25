More than 15000 Covid vaccine inoculations made in J&K: Dulloo

JAMMU: Marching briskly towards its target of inoculating 112893 health care workers J&K has already inoculated about 15403 workers in more than 100 sessions conducted so far across the Union Territory. These remarks were made in a meeting today chaired by Financial Commissioner Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo.

The meeting was attended by Director Health Services Jammu, DG Planning (H&ME), a representative from UNDP and CMOs, Medical Superintendants and health officers.

Principal GMC Srinagar, Director Health Services, Kashmir and Kashmir division based CMOs and Medical Superintendents attended the meeting through video conferencing.

It was given in the meeting that more than 4000 workers have been vaccinated today and the pace is gaining momentum with the each passing day. It was further added that a total of 15403 health workers have recieved the vaccine till date among a target of112893 workers.

The Financial Commissioner asked the officers to double the number of sites and also increase the target of daily inoculations to be achieved. He asked them to achieve a target of atleast 8000 inoculations in the next working day. He further advised them to tap the untapped areas as people there are eagerly waiting to receive the vaccine.

Moreover the FC asked them to create awareness among the people and dispel any notions, if found anywhere regarding the efficiency of this vaccine.

The meeting was informed that the target population would be vaccinated within the set deadline as in coming days more and more inoculations would be done at added sites identified earlier.