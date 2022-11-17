Morcha leaders asked to ensure implementation of welfare schemes

BJP for booth strengthening

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 17: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jammu & Kashmir UT president, Ravinder Raina today said that strong booths will ensure the party’s victory in the Assembly elections.

Addressing a meeting of senior party leaders regarding upcoming party programs and booth strengthening at party headquarters, Trikuta Nagar, here

BJP’s former Ministers, former MLAs, former MLCs and senior leaders participated in the meeting.

Ravinder Raina asked the party leaders to increase their efforts at the booth level strengthening of the party with the involvement of senior leaders.

He asked the party leaders to contact the ground level workers and the common masses hailing from their booth area to apprise them of the works done by the BJP Government, both in State and Center, and discuss their issues in detail alongside.

He asked them to do their task diligently and ensure their work to the full expectations of the organization.

Party general secretary (Org) Ashok Koul in his address asked the party leaders to visit every booth frequently in coordination with Mandal president and Shakti Kendra in charges. He laid special emphasis on the booth strengthening.

Jugal Kishore Sharma asked the party leaders to ensure the deliverance of various public welfare schemes at the booth level. The Modi Government has initiated a plethora of public welfare schemes and we all have responsibility for their implementation, Jugal added.

Dr. Devinder Manyal party general secretary conducted the proceedings of the meeting.

Later addressing the SC Morcha meeting of the party BJP J&K chief, Ravinder Raina asked the Morcha leaders to visit the various SC Bastis to increase the contact with the community. He said PM Narendra Modi has prioritized emphatic rather sympathetic for the empowerment of every community.

He asked them to ensure various welfare schemes for SCs initiated by Modi Government are implemented at the ground level.

Party general secretary (org), Ashok Koul, MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, general secretary, Dr D K Manyal, Prabhari S C Morcha, Jai Dev Rajwal, president, S C Morcha, Prof Garu Ram Bhagat and other leaders participated.