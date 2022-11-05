Monk in jail over fake nude photos

Colombo, Nov 5: A Sri Lankan Buddhist monk found guilty of sharing a female teacher’s morphed images on WhatsApp has been sentenced to one month of rigorous imprisonment and suspended for five years by a court here.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Nandana Amarasinghe further ordered the accused to pay a fine of Rs.5,000 for the charges filed under the Computer Crimes Act, the Daily Mirror reported on Saturday.

The CID told the court that a 30-year-old female teacher had conducted tuition classes via Zoom technology during the pandemic and became popular among students in the area.

The victim alleged that the accused had shared fake nude images via WhatsApp after inquiring “May I share these images with other students?”

Following investigation, the CID was able to trace the suspect, a 15-year-old monk attached to a temple in Embilipitiya, the report said.

He was accused of using social media, under the guise of a student, to share nude images against the complainant’s consent.

(UNI)