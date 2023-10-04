Money power in elections cause of all evils: Mayor

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 4: Continuing the anticorruption campaign launched by him, Mayor of Jammu, Rajinder Sharma today addressed students at Government Commerce College here and asked them to play a leading role in eradication of corruption from public life which is cause of all evils in the society.

Mayor asserted that Unless and until the people don’t isolate those leaders who manage their election on the basis of money power a transformation in the society is not possible. “If you want to have a corruption and crime free society, transparent working in the Government and public sector offices then you have to show the corrupt people a door and totally isolate them”. He said the students who are the future of the nation can play a vital role in this regard and with their strong will power they can build the nation of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s dreams.

Rajinder Sharma said that Prime Minister, Narendra Modi is working round the clock for taking country to new heights and restoring its pristine glory. “It is our duty to strengthen his hands and launch a crusade to weed out corruption, drug menace and other social evils in the society”. Mayor repeated “If we want to have a healthy society and prosperous country we have to dedicate ourselves in eradicating corruption from public life by electing honest and educated representatives in all forms of democratic institutions,” he added.

Those misleading people on the name of religion and caste in elections to get elected and amass the huge wealth are the worst enemies of the people. “You have to be cautious against their vicious designs and never allow them to succeed in their misendeavours”, he added.

The nation has suffered a lot through the hands of corrupt people over the years and it is high time to rid the country of this menace. The younger generations with new resolve and new dreams can certainly shape the destiny of the this nation, he added.

He said by electing the honest team of public representatives will further improve things in Jammu also for which ‘Imandar Jammu, Shandar Jammu’ campaign has been started.

Principal of college, Surinder Kumar also spoke on the occasion.