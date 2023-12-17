Moment Of Pride For Us | Amitabh Bachchan On Granddaughter Aaradhya’s Performance On Annual Day

Mumbai, Dec 17: Aaradhya Bachchan is a ”complete natural” on stage, says megastar and proud grandfather Amitabh Bachchan, who recently watched the youngster take on the stage at her school’s annual day.

Bachchan had attended the event at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School on Friday along with Aaradhya’s parents Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda (23), who made his acting debut with ”The Archies”, also showed up to support his cousin.

On his personal blog, the 81-year-old star wrote how impressed he was with Aaradhya’s performance.

”.. busy getting over the Concert at Aaradhya’s School and her performance .. such a delight and a moment of pride for all of us .. a complete natural on stage the little one – well not little anymore .. (sic)” Bachchan wrote on Saturday.

Previously, on his X page, the screen icon had posted, ”Pride and joy at progeny achievements.” According to videos circulating on social media, Aaradhya, 12, delivered a performance to the song ”Evil Like Me” from the 2015 musical fantasy film ”Descendants”. Aishwarya (50) was also seen cheering for Aaradhya as she recorded her daughter’s performance. (Agencies)