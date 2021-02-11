PAGD bags DDC posts in south Kashmir’s Anantnag

ANANTNAG: People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on Thursday bagged the chairperson and vice-chairperson posts of the District Development Council (DDC) Anantnag in south Kashmir.

Official sources said that National Conference’s Mohammad Yousuf Gursee was elected as chairperson while PDP’s Advocate Javed was elected as Vice-Chairperson unopposed.

NC and PDP are key constituents of the PAGD, an amalgam of six political parties seeking restoration of the special Constitutional status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370.