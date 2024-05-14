Modi’s ‘Viksit Bharat’ To Shape Future Of ‘Viksit Bengal’: Dr Jitendra

KOLKATA, May 14 : Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh said here today that Modi’s “Viksit Bharat” will shape the future of “Viksit Bengal ” and that the people of West Bengal are keen to be a part of the mainstream development journey of India led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp

Addressing a massive public rally in Bongaon Lok Sabha constituency close to the Bangladesh border, Dr. Jitendra Singh said, the common masses of West Bengal had made up their mind to defy all the terror tactics of Mamata Banerjee-led TMC and go with Prime Minister Modi. The people are now very clear in their resolve that they no longer want to deprive themselves of the fast-track development happening in every sector across the country and want to be an equal beneficiary of Modi’s “Viksit Bharat Yatra”, he said.

Accusing the TMC workers of applying coercive and intimidatory means on the voters, Dr. Jitendra Singh said, the TMC rowdyism will not succeed this time because while the voter of the State has decided to cast his mandate for Modi-led BJP at all cost, on the other hand the BJP worker is also determined to help the voter to reach the Polling Booth and cast his mandate by his free will at all cost.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said, a very obviously evident fact is that in all the four phases of Lok Sabha election so far, the polling percentage in West Bengal has been far much higher compared to other States. This is because of a massive turn out of vote against Mamata Banerjee-led TMC and a decisive mandate to replace TMC with the BJP, he said.

Later, speaking to the media after the conclusion of the rally, Dr. Jitendra Singh exuded confidence that BJP this time will win 30 to 35 seats out of 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal and also lay the foundation for BJP coming to power in the subsequent State Assembly election, which will follow. He said, the day is not far when West Bengal, also like several other States of the country, will enjoy the benefit of having a “Double Engine Sarkar” with its final accountability to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This, he said, will not only herald a new era of development for West Bengal, but will also help in putting an end to the culture of blatant corruption and violence, which is being promoted in the State by the ruling Party.

Dr Jitendra Singh also reiterated that in phase 5, out of seven constituencies going to polls, atleast six will be won by BJP. In three constituencies which were won by BJP last time also, the victory margin will increase, he said.