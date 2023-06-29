Modi’s US visit to help India realise the vision of $1 trillion digital economy: IAMAI

NEW DELHI, June 29: Public and private partnerships orchestrated during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to the US are both historic and tectonic giving an unmatched fillip to India’s tech progress, digital services industry body Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) said on Thursday.

The IAMAI said that the PM’s US visit has unlocked opportunities across sectors including defence, space, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, telecommunications, and consular services.

“These will play a critical role to realise India’s vision of a 1 trillion dollar digital economy,” it said.

During PM Modi’s official visit to the US last week, defence and technology were key focus areas among various bilateral discussions.

Addressing the joint session of the US Congress during the high-powered official tour, Modi had said that technology will determine the security, prosperity and leadership in the 21st century.

“That is why our two countries established a new “Initiative for Critical and Emerging Technologies,” he had said.

Welcoming the announcements made during PM’s visit, IAMAI Chairman Harsh Jain said that fostering an open, accessible, safe and secure technology ecosystem will enhance the capability

of the entire technology ecosystem of India.

“IAMAI members will certainly benefit from greater technology sharing, co-development, and co-production opportunities between industry, government, and academic institutions across India

and the United States,” he said. (UNI)