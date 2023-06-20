Modi’s US visit sends strong message that US-India relationship is critical and pivotal: USISPF

WASHINGTON, June 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is able to build relationships with various stakeholders in the US and his visit sends a strong message that the bilateral relationship is pivotal and the most defining partnership of the 21st century, the leadership at a leading India-US advocacy group have said.

Prime Minister Modi is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. They will host Modi at a state dinner on June 22. The visit also includes an address to the joint session of the US Congress on June 22.

“It is an honour to have Prime Minister Modi back in the United States. He has been a role model for many of us around the world with Digital India and how he brings those benefits to every citizen across the country,” US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) Chairman John Chambers said in a statement.

“Modi is able to build relationships with various stakeholders in the United States and focuses on the win-win aspect. Prime Minister Modi has the ability to inspire hope and translate hope into vision and vision into results and those benefits are well evinced. I look forward to hearing Prime Minister Modi address a joint session of Congress,” Chambers said.

Modi’s invitation to address a joint session of Congress makes him one of the few world leaders to have been offered the chance to address a joint session of Congress on two different occasions.

Delighted and honoured that Modi is set to visit the United States, USISPF president Mukesh Aghi said this historic and important state visit sends a strong message that the US-India relationship is critical and pivotal and the most defining partnership of the 21st century.

“Modi’s state visit will reaffirm the strength of the strategic partnership and cement our relations in defence, energy, healthcare, technology, and education. This relationship is best epitomised by the concept that these are two democracies, sharing a common vision,” Aghi said.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to meet a prominent cross-section of personalities while he is in the US, both in New York and in Washington DC. This would include some prominent CEOs also, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI)