Modi’s “Swachhata” call from Red Fort turned into mass campaign: Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Oct 2: “It is a unique success story of a Government initiative in the history of independent India…. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Swachhata” call from Red Fort turned into a mass campaign, which motivated a spontaneous voluntary effort to maintain cleanliness and brought about a behavioural revolution among people across the country”.

This was stated here today by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Earth Sciences, MoS PMO, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr. Jitendra Singh while launching, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Special Campaign 4.0 under the Government of India’s “Swachhata Hi Sewa” programme, reiterating the Government’s deep commitment to cleanliness, public hygiene, and service.

Leading two events at the national capital here, one at Nehru Park, organised by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), and another at Prithvi Bhawan hosted by the Ministry of Earth Sciences , Dr. Jitendra Singh emphasised the Government’s efforts to institutionalise cleanliness and reduce administrative pendency.

Dr. Jitendra Singh hailed the success of the previous campaigns and shared the remarkable achievements of the previous three campaigns, which have led to significant gains which include Rs. 1162.49 crore generated through the disposal of e-waste and scrap, 355.6 lakh sq. ft. of office space cleared for productive use, 96.1 lakh files closed or weeded out, 4.05 lakh cleanliness sites identified and cleaned etc.

Special Campaign 4.0 takes a broader approach, focusing on public-centric ministries like Defence and Home, as well as their Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs). It aims to institutionalise cleanliness and streamline processes, tackling areas such as MP references, Parliamentary assurances, PMO references, and public grievances. This time, the campaign will be monitored digitally, from 2nd October to 31st October 2024, with results being evaluated in November.

The Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for addressing the foundational issue of cleanliness through the Swachhata campaign. He emphasised that the Prime Minister’s vision has transformed Swachhata from a Government-led initiative into a behavioural revolution. “The Swachhata campaign has become ingrained in the psyche of the people,” Dr. Jitendra Singh remarked, noting how rarely a Government campaign becomes a mass movement that changes public attitudes. “Today, cleanliness is not just a Government directive, but a core value embraced by citizens.”

Dr. Jitendra Singh further stated that the ongoing Special Campaign 4.0 aims to institutionalise these behavioural changes across Government offices, with a focus on reducing administrative pendency and optimising public service.

Dr. Jitendra Singh also honoured “Safai Mitras” by distributing safety kits and sweets, acknowledging their crucial role in the campaign’s success. “Our Safai Mitras are at the heart of this campaign. Their dedication is an example of true public service,” Dr. Singh noted.

In addition, the Minister led the “Shramdaan” activities at Nehru Park and Prithvi Bhawan, joined by officials from DARPG and the Ministry of Earth Sciences. Their hands-on participation reinforced the message of civic responsibility and the importance of collective action in keeping public spaces clean.

In his closing remarks, Dr. Jitendra Singh reiterated how the Swachhata Campaign had empowered women in its early stages by constructing over 4 lakh toilets, and how the movement has now grown to tackle issues like wealth generation from waste. “Special Campaign 4.0 is about turning waste into wealth, and making cleanliness a permanent feature of public life,” he added. V. Srinivas, Secretary, DARPG, and Dr. M. Ravichandran, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, along with senior officials from both ministries, actively participated in the events.