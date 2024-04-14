Modi’s policy towards China is ‘M’ for ‘Meek’: Kharge

NEW DELHI, Apr 13:

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of endangering the national security and India’s territorial integrity by giving a ‘double clean chit’ to China for stealing the country’s land.

He said that Modi’s policy towards China is ‘M’ for ‘Meek’.

Through his social media post X, Kharge also slammed External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s statement on China and said, “External Affairs Minister’s Statement that “China has not occupied any of our land” is a copy-paste of Modi ji’s Clean Chit to China, post Galwan, where 20 of our brave soldiers made the supreme sacrifice for Bharat Mata”.

The Rajya Sabha MP said, “Wearing “56-inch” long Chinese Blinkers, on the “Laal Aankh”, Modi Govt has given a free pass to the Chinese, twice in a week’s time ! First, @narendramodi ji’s interview in foreign press where he failed to put forth India’s case strongly at the global stage. Now, his Foreign Minister, handing over another Clean Chit to expansionist China”.

Through his post, Kharge said that for the last four years, the people and the Opposition had been asking the Modi Government to take the country into confidence on ‘repeated Chinese transgressions, illegal occupation and building of military infrastructure, near the country’s borders’.

Moreover, the Congress President demanded a reply from the Government, “What were the 19 rounds of bilateral talks with your Chinese counterpart for? Was it to increase Chinese imports of India? Or take PMCARE funds from 3000 companies having Chinese directors? Why has the status quo ante, pre 2020, not returned?”

He sought a reply from the Government as to why was India still denied access to areas in Depsang Plains, Demchok Nalla and several patrolling points in Hot Springs and Gogra Post. (UNI)