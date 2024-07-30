Modi’s Budget 2024-25 to fulfill aspirations of 140 cr countrymen: Tarun Chugh

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, July 29: BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh today exuded confidence that the Union Budget 2024-25 will fulfill the aspirations of 140 crore countrymen and lead to India’s journey of becoming Viksit Bharat by 2047 as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a meeting with the senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana at the party headquarters in the national capital, Tarun Chugh said the budget will work to strengthen the foundation of New India by empowering youth, women, farmers and the poor, besides giving fillip to education, health, rural development and infrastructural sectors.

Chugh in a post on X wrote: “Today I had a cordial meeting with the popular BJP leader Shri @DevenderSRana ji at the party headquarters in New Delhi and had a detailed discussion on the Union Budget 2024-25 which fulfills the aspirations of 140 countrymen”.

Tarun Chugh said that in the past 10 years, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, such a mechanism has been created in which the beneficiaries are getting their entitlements directly into bank accounts without any middleman and without any leakage. During these years, about 25 crore people have come out of the poverty line. India is continuously setting records in exports due to the Product Link Incentive (PLI) and Make in India initiative. In the past one decade, the Indian economy has moved towards a formal economy. Digital India has not only strengthened the country’s economy but is also leaving a global mark”, he said, adding that this budget is going to encourage employment, skill development and natural farming

Referring to the Prime Minister’s decision to launch Tribal Advanced Village Campaign is a commendable initiative. It will cover 63,000 villages, benefiting 5 crore tribal brothers, he said.

Chugh, who is BJP incharge for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, also referred to the J&K Budget for this fiscal presented in Parliament, and described it development-oriented and future-shaping. The budget has been formulated keeping in mind all sections of citizens of the Union Territory, he said.

Devender Rana said the J&K Budget has generated a hope among the people about development scaling to new heights and expectations of youth getting fulfilled.