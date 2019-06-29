Modi, Trump meet: Interact, say cheer up

OSAKA (Japan): The US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi held informal chats on Day 2 on the sidelines of the G20 Summit here on Saturday.

Just as Prime Minister Modi was seen interacting with External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and India’s Sherpa for the Summit Suresh Prabhu, President Trump walked in and shook hands with Mr Modi.

Both the leaders were also seen interacting very briefly and gesturing fingers signaling okay and cheer up to each other.

Prime Minister Modi was even seen gesturing thumps up for a while.

Both the leaders held important rounds of bilateral engagements on Friday discussing wide range of issues including trade ties and strategic matters.

Both PM Modi and President Trump also met with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for a trilateral meeting under the ‘JAI – Japan, America and India’ framework.

On Friday, President Trump had said emphatically – “India and the US have become great friends and our countries have never been closer. I can say that with surety” – underlining the fact that India-US bond has come a long way and much closer and stronger during last few years. (AGENCIES)