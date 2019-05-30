Modi takes oath as PM for second term, joined by Rajnath, Shah, others in cabinet

NEW DELHI: Narendra Modi was on Thursday sworn in as country’s Prime Minister for a second term, heading the National Democratic Alliance Government in the presence of a large gathering of national and international dignitaries.

Modi, 68, was administered the oath of office and secrecy by President Ram Nath Kovind at a glittering ceremony at the forecourt of majestic Rashtraparti Bhavan.

The other top leaders who were sworn-in as Union ministers included BJP president Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, D V Sadananda Gowda, Nirmala Sitharaman and Ram Vilas Paswan.

While Modi, Singh, Shah, Gadkari, Paswan took oath of office in Hindi, Gowda and Sitharaman took it in English.

Some of the key ministers in the previous Modi Government, including Sushma Swaraj, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Maneka Gandhi were not part of the new dispensation. (AGENCIES)