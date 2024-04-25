Modi resorting to ‘old script’ of polarization, fear: Solanki

Cong takes out massive road-show in Jammu

*BJP will be thrown out of Lakhanpur: Bhalla

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 24: Congress Party on last date of campaign for Jammu-Reasi Parliamentary seat today took out massive road show in favour of party candidate Raman Bhalla, led by Bharatsinh Solanki, Incharge J&K, JKPCC president Vikar Rasool Wani, Ex-MP Choudhary Lal Singh and others.

The impressive rally passed through RS Pura- Jammu South Constituency, and after passing through many areas of Jammu East, Jammu West Constituency and then finally concluded at JKPCC office Shahidi Chowk this evening.

Speaking on the occasion, senior AICC leader Solanki accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of resorting to the “old script” of polarisation and fear, and claimed that he does not have confidence in his government to fight the Lok Sabha on real issues. He said Modi and the BJP should make it clear whether they are against or in support of the caste census.

“This question will have to be answered with ‘yes’ or ‘no’. Why don’t you want to represent the people?” he said.

He attacked Modi for his ‘Mangalsutra’ remarks, saying he did not even respect the importance of ‘Mangalsutra’.

“When the elections came, we thought that there would be discussions on big issues, terrible unemployment and inflation would be discussed. But all the issues were left aside, the Prime Minister of this country picked up the same script which he has been reading since 2002- the script of polarisation, division, fear and suspicion,” he asserted.

PCC chief Wani said that BJP has a big problem with the Congress manifesto. “But I would like to thank them because their lies and propaganda have taken the Congress manifesto to every home,” he said.

He claimed that Modi is deeply concerned by the mention of caste census in the manifesto. “So today I want to ask BJP, is it wrong to talk about the poor? What is your problem with the welfare of the poor? We are talking about an X-ray. What is the objection to that,” he said.

Bhalla in his address said that BJP’s reluctance to hold assembly elections stems from their anticipation of defeat in all polls. “They were evading elections because they were anticipating defeat. This explains their reluctance in conducting Municipal and Panchayat elections. He said every wrong decision by BJP Govt will be reacted by voters first on April 26 and the result of reaction will be crystal clear on June 4. He said that if assembly elections were held, the BJP might find themselves “fleeing across the Lakhanpur entry point into Jammu and Kashmir”.

Ch Lal Singh said that Congress is the only party which can guarantee communal harmony, safety and all-round development. He asked the people to vote in favour of Bhalla for prosperity of region.

“I am lucky to be part of a party which has played a great role in taking the country to great heights,” Singh said. He praised National Conference president Farooq Abdullah for reaching a seat-sharing agreement with his party and urged NC workers to support Bhalla in bringing change in the country which, he said, was inevitable. Singh took a dig at the BJP and alleged that it could go to any extent for the greed of power.

JKPCC vice presidents Yogesh Sawhney, Ved Mahajan, Rajnish Sharma, Parnav Sagotra, Adv Shah Mohd. DCC president Jammu Th Manmohan Singh, SC Cell, Sewa Dal, Minority Cell, Mahila Cell, Youth Cell, OBC Cell besides hundreds of NC/Cong workers joined the rally.